OPPO R17 Pro- A Phone That Screams Pure Elegance
OPPO’s R series has been setting the trend of delivering cutting-edge design, excellent camera and latest technology to its customers ever since.
About 5 years ago, in 2013 OPPO disrupted the whole smartphone industry with the launch of its R series. Setting the phone market abuzz with its innovative R1 that captured flawlessly in the dark, and then again a year later with its slim and sleek R3. OPPO’s R series has been setting the trend of delivering cutting-edge design, excellent camera and latest technology to its customers ever since. While even the most established brands were trying to stay relevant, OPPO was determined on providing the many ‘firsts’ to the smartphones industry. Naturally then the brand has etched its name as the favorite in the minds of over 200 million people globally!
Adding on to their legacy of sheer brilliance, OPPO is all set to launch its most revered R17 Pro in India on 4th December 2018. Themed on “Natural Creation”, the R17 Pro has been inspired by the natural flow of water and light- rendering it an exquisite tone. Its beautiful fog gradient colours, curvy design, long lasting battery, impeccable camera quality and low light performance makes OPPO R17 Pro the smartest stunner!
The phone has added some intricate details that makes it a complete premium addition to the R series. To explain it better, here’s a deep dive into the details:
Magical Gradient:
When we talk about colors, OPPO has always launched some interesting colors for its consumers, moving away from the usual. While the industry produced phones in rose gold and the like, OPPO R series experimented with bold metallic colours that were an instant hit. The latest R17 Pro is no different with its ‘magical gradient’. Gradients have the beauty of flow, making the colors dynamic, vivid and lively which makes the colors look “alive.” Therefore, R17 Pro has been designed to seize the night with its colours and be an undeniable head turner.
Fog Glass:
Adding to the gradient, the Radiant Mist uses 3D fog glass to give the body a soft look and feel. Along with that, an additional layer of condensed light between the color layer and the glass surface has been added. This layer has a special curve and texture, reflecting light according to the texture. As the angle of light changes, you can see the light and shadow change on both- the 3D frame and back plane, showing a varying curve. The phone emulates the elegance and beauty of nature perfectly.
Water Drop Screen:
Inspired by the shape of a water droplet, the simple yet classy innovation is the newest trick up the R series’ sleeve. It’s called the “waterdrop” screen design which essentially has customized the front screen, placing the front camera in the middle of the water droplet. This makes the screen look bigger and cleaner too as it hides the light sensor and proximity sensor within by putting the earpiece between the side frame and the glass. Moreover, the R17 Pro uses a G3 continuous curve that is smooth and has been fine-tuned over one hundred times with 0.1 mm precision.
Gorilla Glass 6:
The R17 Pro is the first mobile phone that uses Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6. In Corning’s lab tests, it was found that this Gorilla Glass 6 can survive 15 drops from an average of one-meter height onto rough surfaces. This astounding new technology can provide more protection for your mobile phones. So now we can worry less about those slip-from-the-hand moments.
With so much added to OPPO R17, the R series family is definitely standing tall with its core values - REAL, REVOLUTION , REFORM and REGERATION, raising the smartphone industry bar real high and being the most popular in its arena. If you are as excited as the majority and want to lay your hands on the latest R17 Pro then you can place your pre-order from 1st-6th December!
To feed your curiosity further get all the other details here.
