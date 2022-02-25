Oppo Ready To Take On Apple With Its ‘iPad’ Rival In The Market

Oppo is entering the tablet market this week with the Oppo Pad that was announced along with the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones. Oppo Pad could be heralded as another challenger to the market leader, iPad but running on Android means we have to be careful before putting such lofty expectations on the product.

After all, this is Oppo’s first tablet in the market, and the last thing you want is to burden the product with hope of competing with a leader. Oppo Pad supports stylus and gets a customised ColorOS for Pad software.

Oppo Pad Price And Availability

Oppo Pad prices start from $363 (Rs 27,200 approx) which gets you the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet also has an 8GB variant with 256GB storage that will be available for $474 (Rs 35,600 approx). Oppo Pad will be available in China from March 3, while other markets are expected to get it at a later date.

Oppo Pad Specifications

So, does the Oppo Pad have enough to match with others in the tablet arena? The tablet gets an 11-inch LTPS LCD display which supports 2560×1600 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as well. You can watch HDR10 content on the Oppo Pad which is a bare minimum for tablets in this price range.

The design has a peculiar touch, with the Oppo branding tapered over at the back along with a dual-tone finish. It gets a frosted back panel, and metal frame which gives you the premium touch.

Under the hood, performance duties are handled by the Snapdragon 870 chipset which gets paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB storage which is not expandable. The software on the device is called ColorOS for Pad which seems tailor made for the product, but we can only tell its effectiveness after using the product. Sadly it is built over the Android 11 operating system.

Oppo Pad has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Oppo Pad also supports a stylus which attaches to the tablet via magnet, and you can charge it wirelessly for full backup of 13 hours.

