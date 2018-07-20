Oppo Realme 1 Hits 4 Lakh Sales in 40 Days in India

Oppo Realme 1 sales in India have exceeded the mark of 400,000 units in 40 days since its launch. The device has topped the Amazon Bestseller rankings in the past two months and has been featured as the "highest rated phone" with a 4.4 rating on Amazon India. With the Realme brand, Oppo aimed to take on Xiaomi at its own game- which is by offering excellent specifications at an affordable price. The Oppo Realme 1 comes in three variants. The storage variants include- 128GB+6GB RAM, 64GB+4GB RAM, and 32GB+ 3GB RAM. The three colours variants include Diamond Black, Moonlight Silver and Solar Red, all starting at Rs 8,990. Realme has also revealed that all the variants will be updated to Android P in the coming future.Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.