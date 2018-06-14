Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver Limited Edition With 4GB RAM Launched

Oppo sub-brand Realme, which debuted in India earlier this year, has now announced a limited edition to its first smartphone offering, the Realme 1. The company has unveiled a new Moonlight Silver colour variant of the device which will be made available in the Indian market next week. The Moonlight Silver edition comes as a third colour option for the smartphone, after its originally launched Diamond Black and Solar Red. Reale is poised to launch the new Realme 1 variant on June 18.The Realme 1 Moonlight Silver Limited Edition will only come in a 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant out of the various storage options found on the Realme 1. The smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 10,990 exclusively on Amazon India.Realme 1 Moonlight Silver Limited Edition will come with the same specifications as the other Realme 1 variants. Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.