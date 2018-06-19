English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

OPPO RealMe 1 Silver Limited Edition Goes For Sale Today on Amazon: Price, Specifications And More

The Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition is priced at Rs 10,990 and comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 1:05 PM IST
Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition of recently launched Oppo Realme 1 is available to buy from today via Amazon India for the first time. The new variant will be available to buy in three colour options, including Diamond Black, Solar Red, and a limited edition Moonlight Silver. The Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition is priced at Rs 10,990 and comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.

Apart from the changes on the part of its RAM and storage, the new Realme 1 variant is identical to its original options. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.

As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.

