English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OPPO RealMe 1 Silver Limited Edition Goes For Sale Today on Amazon: Price, Specifications And More
The Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition is priced at Rs 10,990 and comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.
OPPO RealMe 1 Silver Limited Edition Goes For Sale Today on Amazon: Price, Specifications And More
Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition of recently launched Oppo Realme 1 is available to buy from today via Amazon India for the first time. The new variant will be available to buy in three colour options, including Diamond Black, Solar Red, and a limited edition Moonlight Silver. The Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition is priced at Rs 10,990 and comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.
Also Read: Google Removes Option to Book Uber Rides Inside Google Maps
Apart from the changes on the part of its RAM and storage, the new Realme 1 variant is identical to its original options. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.
Also Read: Facebook Helps Couple Raise $3.4mn For Reuniting Immigrant Families
As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 40 | OnePlus 6, Ford EcoSport S, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and More
Also Watch
Also Read: Google Removes Option to Book Uber Rides Inside Google Maps
Apart from the changes on the part of its RAM and storage, the new Realme 1 variant is identical to its original options. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.
Also Read: Facebook Helps Couple Raise $3.4mn For Reuniting Immigrant Families
As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 40 | OnePlus 6, Ford EcoSport S, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and More
Also Watch
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- DU Admissions 2018: Why Studying Philosophy Has Its Own Rewards and Advantages
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach