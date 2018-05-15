English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oppo Realme 1 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Realme 1, will be launched later today at an event in Delhi, and the device will be available exclusively on Amazon India.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch a new sub-brand in India today, called Realme. The phone will be launched at 12:30 pm today and can be streamed live on the company's official Facebook and YouTube page and the smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India. The first Realme device, set to come with the name Realme 1, has been confirmed to come with a 6-inch Full HD+ display along with a MediaTek processor. The company had also earlier confirmed that the smartphones in the Realme series will be priced within the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 range.
A Twitter user has posted the complete specifications of the Realme 1 ahead of its launch and if the leaks come out to be true, the device is set to carry a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It will be powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and will come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone will be backed by a 3410 mAh.
As for its optics, the Realme 1 will come with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that will also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone will include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.
The Realme 1 is set to launch in India on May 15 and with this, Oppo is looking to enter the online retail space and challenge its Chinese counterpart Xiaomi. The Oppo sub-brand will be online exclusive, and its smartphones will only be available on Amazon India website and will be priced between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 range.
