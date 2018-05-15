Oppo Realme 1 With up to 6GB RAM, 6.0-inch Full HD Display Launched in India Starting at Rs 8,990

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched it's India focused sub-brand Realme and its first Realme smartphone- Realme 1 today at an event in New Delhi. The device has been launched at Rs 13,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. In future the smartphone will also be offered in two additional variants, 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB that are priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively. Oppo Realme 1 will be exclusively available on Amazon and it will go on sale starting May 25. The device will be sold exclusively on Amazon India with the first flash sale on May 25 from 12 pm. The company also announced some launch offers such as 5 percent cash back with SBI Bank and Jio benefits up to Rs 4,850.Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review | Is it the Best Under Rs 30,000?