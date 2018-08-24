Oppo Realme 2 With Qualcomm Snapdragon to Launch on August 28

Realme has finally confirmed that it is going to launch its new device Realme 2 on August 28. Realme has been teasing the upcoming Realme 2 for quite some time now. In one of its latest teasers that the company posted on its Twitter handle, Realme has confirmed the Snapdragon processor for the upcoming phone. The Realme 2 is likely to come at a mid-range budget pricing of Rs 18,000, and in this range, there are some smartphones that offer a dual rear camera while many don’t.Going by the leaked image, the Realme 2 may feature a notch and dual rear cameras. The render shows that the Realme 2 has a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the major flaws of the Realme 1 was that it skipped on providing a fingerprint sensor, leaving users only with software-based face unlock (said to unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds).To recall, Realme 1 sports a glass fiber body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 PPI. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh battery.