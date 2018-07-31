English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oppo, Realme Split Into Two Separate Brands Within Months of Launch
Li had originally made the announcement of breaking away from OPPO and founding the brand Realme on Chinese microblogging website named Weibo.
Oppo Realme 1. Representative Image. (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Realme, a sub-brand of Chinese handset maker OPPO, has announced it is separating to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive of OPPO and head of OPPO India. The Realme brand would focus on providing mobile phones in future that offer strong performance and stylish designs to young people at affordable prices, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Young people across the globe may have different cellphone habits and aesthetic views but their demands are similar in terms of performance and design," said Li, who has now joined Realme as its global CEO. "With few options available in the market to meet the ever-changing customer demand, Realme is focusing on bridging the gap by providing products with the latest innovations along with strong performance and stylish designs. As Realme is targeting the global market, we aspire to inject fresh momentum into the global smartphone industry," he said.
Li had originally made the announcement of breaking away from OPPO and founding the brand Realme on Chinese microblogging website named Weibo.
Notably, this is the second instance when an executive from the smartphone company has left the core business unit to start a new brand.
Earlier, Pete Lau left OPPO and started OnePlus.
Realme launched its first smartphone "Realme 1" in May.
"Realme 1 witnessed sales of four lakh units in 40 days and quickly grasped 1.4 per cent market share with only one month's sales in the second quarter of 2018," the company said quoting Counterpoint Research.
Also Watch
"Young people across the globe may have different cellphone habits and aesthetic views but their demands are similar in terms of performance and design," said Li, who has now joined Realme as its global CEO. "With few options available in the market to meet the ever-changing customer demand, Realme is focusing on bridging the gap by providing products with the latest innovations along with strong performance and stylish designs. As Realme is targeting the global market, we aspire to inject fresh momentum into the global smartphone industry," he said.
Li had originally made the announcement of breaking away from OPPO and founding the brand Realme on Chinese microblogging website named Weibo.
Notably, this is the second instance when an executive from the smartphone company has left the core business unit to start a new brand.
Earlier, Pete Lau left OPPO and started OnePlus.
Realme launched its first smartphone "Realme 1" in May.
"Realme 1 witnessed sales of four lakh units in 40 days and quickly grasped 1.4 per cent market share with only one month's sales in the second quarter of 2018," the company said quoting Counterpoint Research.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anderson vs Kohli Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- All Roads Will Lead to The Next iPhone at Apple Q3 Earnings Results
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- Twitter Hopes Academics Will be Able to Address Toxic Conversations on The Social Network
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...