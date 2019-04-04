English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Screen Area
The flagship variant of Oppo’s Reno sub-brand is now expected to feature the company’s new 10x lossless zoom technology.
The flagship variant of Oppo’s Reno sub-brand is now expected to feature the company’s new 10x lossless zoom technology.
Loading...
Oppo has been gearing up to introduce new smartphones under its newly conceived sub-brand, Reno. While specific details about the phones are yet to be confirmed, we expect to see multiple devices under its brand. Now, a new tip-off has hinted at how the flagship device under Reno might shape up, and by the sound of it, we should expect a full fledged flagship device.
Twitter user Ishan Agarwal has claimed to have received information from an inside source close to the company, that the flagship device may be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Furthermore, the biggest draw of the device will be its rear camera setup, and it will most likely feature the new, 10x lossless zoom technology. As such, the device is also said to be called Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, taking its name from the main feature that it will come with.
This would also make the device marginally thicker than usual phones, and the leak states that the flagship Reno smartphone will measure 9.3mm in thickness. Other features said to be on the phone include 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. Oppo has so far confirmed that its upcoming smartphone under Reno will come with 93.1 percent screen to body ratio. Now, the latest leak further states that the display will feature an OLED display panel, and given how the device is shaping up, it is likely to come with a pop-up camera mechanism.
According to other reports on the internet, the Reno smartphone may be priced at around Rs 45,000, in which case it will rival devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the OnePlus 7, when it launches.
Twitter user Ishan Agarwal has claimed to have received information from an inside source close to the company, that the flagship device may be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Furthermore, the biggest draw of the device will be its rear camera setup, and it will most likely feature the new, 10x lossless zoom technology. As such, the device is also said to be called Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, taking its name from the main feature that it will come with.
This would also make the device marginally thicker than usual phones, and the leak states that the flagship Reno smartphone will measure 9.3mm in thickness. Other features said to be on the phone include 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. Oppo has so far confirmed that its upcoming smartphone under Reno will come with 93.1 percent screen to body ratio. Now, the latest leak further states that the display will feature an OLED display panel, and given how the device is shaping up, it is likely to come with a pop-up camera mechanism.
According to other reports on the internet, the Reno smartphone may be priced at around Rs 45,000, in which case it will rival devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the OnePlus 7, when it launches.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me': Sanjay Dutt on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic With Metallica Gems
- Kalank: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Was to Play Varun Dhawan's Role, Reacted to Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results