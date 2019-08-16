Oppo Reno 2 India Launch on August 28, Confirms Company
Oppo has further confirmed that the Reno 2 series will come with features such as a quad camera setup at the rear.
Oppo has further confirmed that the Reno 2 series will come with features such as a quad camera setup at the rear.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will launch Reno 2 smartphones in India on August 28. The manufacturer has also confirmed a few details like quad-camera setup at the back. This would be the second smartphone launch for the Oppo sub-brand, as it looks to build a stronger footing in a pivotal market like India.
The upcoming smartphones would be equipped with a whopping 20X zoom. In addition, the device would retain the shark fin selfie camera which was initially introduced with the original Oppo Reno that launched earlier this year. Cameras appear to be the main focus of the Reno brand, which has been launched by Oppo to cater to the premium segment of devices.
The company is expected to introduce two smartphones in the Reno 2 series including a standard version of Reno 2 and Reno 20X Zoom. Reports indicate that Reno 2 would come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and full-view display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Akshay Kumar Tastes Dirt as He Takes on Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal BTS Clip
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 Firmware Update Causing CPU Issues