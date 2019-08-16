Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Oppo Reno 2 India Launch on August 28, Confirms Company

Oppo has further confirmed that the Reno 2 series will come with features such as a quad camera setup at the rear.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Oppo Reno 2 India Launch on August 28, Confirms Company
Oppo has further confirmed that the Reno 2 series will come with features such as a quad camera setup at the rear.
Loading...

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will launch Reno 2 smartphones in India on August 28. The manufacturer has also confirmed a few details like quad-camera setup at the back. This would be the second smartphone launch for the Oppo sub-brand, as it looks to build a stronger footing in a pivotal market like India.

The upcoming smartphones would be equipped with a whopping 20X zoom. In addition, the device would retain the shark fin selfie camera which was initially introduced with the original Oppo Reno that launched earlier this year. Cameras appear to be the main focus of the Reno brand, which has been launched by Oppo to cater to the premium segment of devices.

The company is expected to introduce two smartphones in the Reno 2 series including a standard version of Reno 2 and Reno 20X Zoom. Reports indicate that Reno 2 would come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and full-view display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram