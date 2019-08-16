Oppo Reno 2 India Launch on August 28, Confirms Company

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will launch Reno 2 smartphones in India on August 28. The manufacturer has also confirmed a few details like quad-camera setup at the back. This would be the second smartphone launch for the Oppo sub-brand, as it looks to build a stronger footing in a pivotal market like India.

The upcoming smartphones would be equipped with a whopping 20X zoom. In addition, the device would retain the shark fin selfie camera which was initially introduced with the original Oppo Reno that launched earlier this year. Cameras appear to be the main focus of the Reno brand, which has been launched by Oppo to cater to the premium segment of devices.

The company is expected to introduce two smartphones in the Reno 2 series including a standard version of Reno 2 and Reno 20X Zoom. Reports indicate that Reno 2 would come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and full-view display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging.

