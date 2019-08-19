Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Details Leaked: Price, Specifications, and More

Oppo recently announced that it will be bringing the Reno 2 later this month and in a surprising move it will be an India first launch. With just a few days left before the official unveiling, the entire Reno 2 lineup has leaked online. Scheduled for a launch on August 28, we can expect Oppo to launch at least three models- Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. According to a report, all three handsets will feature quad rear cameras, will offer 20x zoom and notably, will be placed below the Reno 10x Zoom.

Reno 2

Sitting on top of the series will be the Reno 2 which will probably be priced under Rs 35,000 to replace the Oppo Reno. Expect a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, with Gorilla Glass 6 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset will feature a Snapdragon 730G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The cameras will include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture paired to an 8-megapixel sensor with 116-degree ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with 5X hybrid zoom and a fourth camera with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel Sharkfin pop-up selfie camera with a soft light flash. Camera features are said to include an Ultra Dark Mode, Portrait Mode 2.0, Ultra Steady videos, 3D audio zoom, real-time portrait videos, and hybrid image stabilisation. It will launch with Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1 out of the box along with a 4,000mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Reno 2Z

Next is the Reno 2Z which will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. This one will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In the camera department, it will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. All of the other features including the software, camera features, and battery are said to be the same as the Reno 2, however, it will be priced cheaper with a price tag under Rs 25,000.

Reno 2F

Details about the Oppo Reno 2F are still bleak but we do know that we can expect the handset to sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor from Samsung and an expected price of under Rs 20,000.

Now these are all early leaks, so make sure you take all of this information with a pinch of salt.

