Oppo Reno 2 With 20x Zoom Launching Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream

Oppo will be unveiling the new Reno 2 series today in India which will also be the official global unveiling of the phones. A bunch of details of the handsets have already leaked while the company has been teasing some of the key features. From what we know, the new Oppo Reno 2 series will three devices in the lineup including the Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. We can also expect all three handsets to feature quad rear cameras and offer 20x zoom capabilities.

The launch event will be happening in New Delhi and is expected to begin at 3PM IST. The event will be live streamed via YouTube on the company’s official channel. You can also catch all the announcements from the event right here:

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Oppo Reno 2 phones:

Reno 2

Sitting on top of the series will be the Reno 2 which will probably be priced under Rs 35,000 to replace the Oppo Reno. Expect a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, with Gorilla Glass 6 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset will feature a Snapdragon 730G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The cameras will include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture paired to an 8-megapixel sensor with 116-degree ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel sensor and a fourth camera with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The phone will offer 2x optical zoom along with 5x and 20x hybrid zoom. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel Sharkfin pop-up selfie camera with a soft light flash. Camera features are said to include an Ultra Dark Mode, Portrait Mode 2.0, Ultra Steady videos, 3D audio zoom, real-time portrait videos, and hybrid image stabilisation. It will launch with Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1 out of the box along with a 4,000mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Reno 2Z

Next is the Reno 2Z which will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. This one will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In the camera department, it will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. All of the other features including the software, camera features, and battery are said to be the same as the Reno 2, however, it will be priced cheaper with a price tag under Rs 25,000.

Reno 2F

The Oppo Reno 2F is expected to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the back, the phone will feature a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, paired with a wide-angle 8-megapixel sensor with 119-degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Camera features include Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for low-light photography, and 10x digital zoom but no EIS for video stabilisation.

Now these are all early leaks, so make sure you take all of this information with a pinch of salt.

