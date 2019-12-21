Take the pledge to vote

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Listed Ahead of Launch: Quad-Cameras, Snapdragon 765G and 5G Connectivity

The Oppo Reno 3 is expected to launch on December 26.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 21, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Oppo is all set to launch its flagship Reno 3 Pro on December 26. With less than a week left for the launch of the smartphone, a number of leaks and rumours are already making the rounds. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was recently spotted on a listing on the company's official Chinese website confirming that the device will sport a hole-punch display on the top left corner. The smartphone will come with curved edges and have a quad-camera setup at the rear, with cameras neatly placed vertically.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in four colour options - Moonlight Black, Misty White, Night Sky Blue, and Sunrise. All the variants of the device will have a gradient back panel. The report also says that the Reno 3 Pro will have two variants- either 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will come powered with the newly launched Snapdragon 765G chipset along with the Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity.

According to a report by Sparrow News, the handset will come with a 4,025mAh battery. The device will also support 30W flash charging. The quad camera setup at the back of the device would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor. The front camera, or the selfie camera, will be 32-megapixel. While Oppo is yet to officially reveal the device, according to 91Mobiles the smartphone is expected to cost Rs 37,999.

