Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: Here’s How to Watch Live Stream

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched today in India and is touted to be the first smartphone to feature a dual-front camera offering a 44-megapixel resolution. The handset has already launched in China, but it is going to be slightly different when it arrives in India. The front cameras are going to be placed in a cutout on the top left corner of the display and at the back, there will be a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor leading the pack.

The handset is scheduled to launch today in India at 12:30PM at an event in New Delhi. The company is expected to go live with its event on the official Oppo India Facebook page. There is no YouTube live stream link available as of yet, but we will update in case the company hosts a live stream.

The company has been teasing the upcoming smartphone which is expected to come with a total of six cameras, two in the front and four at the back. The rear cameras will be aligned vertically on the top left corner and since there is no physical fingerprint scanner on the phone, we are expecting the smartphone to feature an in-display one. The rear cameras will include a 64-megapixel sensor paired to a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front camera will include a 44-megapixel main sensor paired to a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As for the expected price, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is selling in China for CNY 3,999 (Rs 40,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 4,499 (Rs 45,000 approx) for 12GB + 256GB model. It is notable that the Indian version could come with a different configuration. The handset is expected to go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores as well.

