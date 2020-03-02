Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44-Megapixel Dual Punch-hole Selfie Camera Launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Monday launched Reno3 Pro with the world's first 44-megapixel+2-megapixel dual punch-hole front camera for high-quality selfies in India, starting from Rs 29,990. The 8GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 29,990 while 8GB+256GB model will come for Rs 32,990. Pre-orders begin from March 2 and the first sale date is March 6 across all Oppo stores and retail outlets, announced the company. At the rear, Reno3 Pro sports a 64-megapixel Zoom quad-camera setup -- 13-megapixel telephoto Lens, 64-megapixel ultra-clear main camera, 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera - claiming to produce images of up to 108-megapixel and allowing up to 20X digital zoom.

"We are extremely excited to bring Reno3 Pro to the Indian market. We are certain that Reno3 Pro will carry on the Reno legacy, by providing its users with a holistic experience," said Elvis Zhou, President, Oppo India. Powered by the all-new ColorOS 7 operating system, the a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display device is powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 chipset with powerful AI processing engine for 4G smartphones. "Reno series has received unprecedented success in 2019. We are excited to launch the Reno3 Pro with the world's first 44+2-megapixel dual punch-hole camera," said Sumit Walia, Vice President - Product & Marketing, Oppo India.

For better selfies, Oppo has added the first Dual Lens Bokeh on the front cameras on Reno3 Pro. The device come with 'Ultra Steady Video 2.0' feature with two modes for extreme and life scenarios, respectively and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Coupled with Video Bokeh, Video Zoom and AI Beauty Mode, Reno3 Pro stimulates the imagination of users by rendering movie-like videos easily. It also has smart video editor Soloop for beginners. Reno3 Pro comes in three colour variants -- Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.

Empowered by the world's first MTK latest chips P95, Reno3 Pro is supported with three independent card slots and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, enabling the 4,025mAh battery to charge up to 50 percent within 20 minutes. From March 2, customers can pre-book the device online with a 10 percent instant bank discount on YES Bank credit cards as well as HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI. The company also launched two new headphone models -- Oppo Enco Free and Oppo Enco W31. The Oppo Enco Free headphones are the company's first true wireless audio product since its venture into the IoT segment in 2019. Oppo Enco Free is priced at Rs 7,990 while Oppo Enco W31 will be available for Rs 4,499.