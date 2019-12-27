Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Launched in China: Price, Specifications and More

Oppo has finally launched its much-awaited Reno 3 series of smartphones in China. Under the series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched two devices - Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Both the devices come powered with dual-mode 5G support, and sport quad cameras at the rear. Both the latest smartphones by Oppo share a few similarities. Among the many differences, the Reno 3 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, while its sibling the Reno 3 Pro comes with a punch-hole camera on the top left corner of the display. Both devices have distinct processors.

Oppo Reno 3

The Oppo Reno 3 comes with 6.44-inch flat AMOLED full HD+ display, with corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The handset is available in two variants- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage. It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimesity 1000L chipset with Mali-G77 GPU. The rear camera of Oppo Reno 3 comes with a primary sensor of 64-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture lens. The secondary camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and f/2.2 aperture. The tertiary camera is monochrome while the fourth camera is portrait. The front camera or the selfie camera is of 32-megapixel. As for the battery, you get 4,025mAh unit with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

The Reno 3 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 6.5-inch curved AMOLED full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. This one also comes in two memory variants- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB internal storage. This one however is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. As for the camera, there is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture lens. The secondary camera is a 13-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4 aperture. The tertiary camera is 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens while the fourth camera is a 2-megapixel monochrome with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera features a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens. This one also comes with a 4,025mAh capacity battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Both the handset will come with Android 10 out-of-the-box with ColorOS 7.0 on top. The handsets will be available starting December 31 in China. Oppo is offering the handsets in four colours- Black, White, Starry Night Blue and Sunrise. The Oppo Reno 3 will be priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,600) for 8GB+128GB variant while the 12GB+128GB will be priced at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,700).

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,700) for 8GB+128GB variant, while the 12GB+256GB variant will be available at CNY 4,499 (approximately 45,800). The higher variant of both the devices will be available from January 10, 2020 onwards.

