Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specs and More

Chinese mobile manufacturer Oppo has launched a new smartphone under its Reno Series in Japan. The smartphone is called Reno 3A and the device is a tweaked version of the Reno 3 that was launched in March this year. The Oppo Reno 3A is priced at 39,800 Yen (~ Rs 28,152) for its sole 6GB + 128GB model and comes in Gradient white and black colour options. The phone is currently listed on various e-retailers in the Japanse market and will go on sale from June 25.

Oppo Reno 3A Specifications

The Oppo Reno 3A comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400) resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.9 percent. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 3A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera optics, the Oppo Reno 3A has a quad-rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens that is placed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display. Sensors onboard include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, and a magnetic sensor. Connectivity features of the device include a dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. As far as charging is concerned, the Oppo Reno 3A is backed by a 4,025mAh battery with Quick Charge support. The handset will be shipped with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1.