OPPO Reno 4 Pro 'MS Dhoni' Edition Sale Today, First 500 Buyers to Get Signed Merchandise

OPPO's Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue special edition smartphone will go on sale today. The OPPO Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue comes with a distinctly designed back panel, signed by Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni. The smartphone maker has roped in the former Indian cricket team captain for promoting its smartphone in India. The phone will go on sale at 12PM noon today via Flipkart, and the first 500 customers will be entitled to a special MS Dhoni gift box. The gift box will contain a T-shirt, ball, cap, and a coin, all with Dhoni's autograph. Apart from that, customers will also be able to avail a Rs. 2,500 instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards via Flipkart.

Apart from the Galactic Blue Special Edition, the OPPO Reno 4 Pro also comes in Starry Night (Black) and Silky White colour options. The special edition smartphone will come in a customised box that carries an "MS Dhoni" branding, along with the signature of the cricket star. Further, the back panel of the Galactic Blue OPPO Reno 4 Pro comes with MS Dhoni's signature, engraved right below the camera module. The back panel also has the 'MS Dhoni' initials that are seen on the box. Apart from that, the OPPO Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue features the same features as the regular variant in terms of features and hardware.

The phone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor in the camera module.