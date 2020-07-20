Oppo Reno 4 Pro With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate to Launch in India on July 31

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will be launching the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India on July 31 with an online event scheduled at 12:30 PM IST. Successor to the Reno 3 Pro, the new Reno 4 Pro was launched in China back in June. The smartphone packs a triple-camera set up at the back, a 4,020mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charge technology, and comes with 5G network support as well. The phone will also reportedly come in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options respectively.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device comes with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

In the camera department, the triple-camera setup on the back sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX708 secondary ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a third being a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. While no other details of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro have been disclosed yet, including the pricing, the phone will be reportedly sold in five colour variants - Crystal Blue, Red, Black, Titanium, and Green.