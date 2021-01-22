Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS Earbuds Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Availability and Best Deals

The newly launched Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is now available to purchase in India. The smartphone alongside the new Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds is currently retailing on Oppo offline channel, as well as on Flipkart. As a part of the Republic Day celebrations, customers can buy either of the devices with sale deals such as an instant discount, cashback offers, no-cost EMI, and more. Notable features of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G include 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, and quad rear cameras. On the other hand, the Oppo Enco X earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 35,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB model. Customers can purchase the device in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour variants. Whereas, the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 9,990. The earbuds along with the case come in White and Black colour finish. In terms of sale deals, Oppo offline channel is offering a 10 percent cashback with credit cards provided by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, on the Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone. Customers paying through Paytm wallet will also get 11 percent cashback. The smartphone is available with no-cost EMI schemes with Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Credit, and Zest money. All offers on the offline channel will last till January 25. Flipkart, as a part of its Big Saving Days sale, is providing deals such as 10 percent off with ICICI and HDFC Bank credit card, exchange offer, and more. The sale will conclude on January 24.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) OLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and 8GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage cannot be expanded via a microSD card, though Oppo says that customers can enjoy additional 120GB of cloud service for 12 months which is applicable from the date of purchase. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and ships with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G further features quad cameras at the back, placed inside a rectangular module. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. There's also a 32-megapixel camera housed in a hole-punch cutout, for selfies and video calling. Other features on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Enco X TWS earphones bear similarities to the Apple AirPods Pro with the silicone ear tips and short stem. One of the major highlights of the Enco X is the support for active noise cancellation as well as SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs for rich sound quality. The LHDC codec combined with the proprietary DBEE 3.0 Sound System is touted to provide "breakthrough listening experience" with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. Additionally, the sounding on the new TWS earbuds are provided by Danish audio company Dynaudio. Each earbud also comes with three in-built microphones to offer a clear sound quality during phone calls. The Enco X earbuds can deliver up to 5.5 hours of music playback time on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled.