Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Soon?: Here's How It Compares Against The Mi 10T Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched its Reno 5 series in China earlier this month. Now, it seems that the company may be preparing to bring the Oppo Reno 5 series, or at least the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to India. A recent report has suggested that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is said to be associated with a smartphone spotted on a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing. According to the BIS listing, a smartphone that goes by the model number CPH2201 is said to be the Oppo Reno Pro 5G, as the smartphone was listed with the same model number on Singapore's IMDA certification website.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset in China, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It is not known as to which processor Oppo will decide to put on the Reno 5 Pro 5G for India. In another development, Oppo's head of India R&D, Tasleem Arif asked people on Twitter if they want a “great smartphone to shoot brilliant videos” in India, hinting that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may just be coming to the country. Given that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may launch in the country anytime soon, let us put it to its closest competitor in India, the Mi 10T Pro. The Oppo Reno Pro 5G was launched in China at a price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 38,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Mi 10T Pro costs Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. Close enough. Here is how the two compare on paper:

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, couple with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant as well). The smartphone has a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast charging and it includes sensors like geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Camera

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Mi 10T Pro Specifications

The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD DotDisplay with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC with an Adreno 650 GPU and coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Mi 10T Pro Camera

In terms of optics, the Mi 10T Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Mi 10T Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.