Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Sony IMX766 Camera: Check Price & Specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China. The new smartphone comes as the company's most premium offering in the Oppo Reno 5 series that was launched recently. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and houses Sony's IMX766 primary camera. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a similar design to its Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro siblings with a hole-punch display design and also comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has been priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 51,000). Apart from these two variants, there is also a special edition Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ that the company has launched in partnership with graphic artist Joshua Vides. The special edition comes with the same 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration and has been priced at CNY 4,499 only. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 29 for the two Black and Blue colour options. The special edition model will be up for pre-orders from January 18 and the sale will begin from January 22.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with COlorOS 11.1 on top. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a pixel density of 402ppi and includes a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Further, there is a 4,500mAh battery and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has a quad rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.