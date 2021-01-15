Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Pricing and Sale Offers Leaked Ahead of January 18 India Launch

Oppo will introduce the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on January 18, the Chinese smartphone company had previously confirmed. Ahead of its official launch, the phone's pricing and sale offers have now surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone features 5G connectivity and the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor. The Reno 5 Pro 5G was first unveiled alongside the vanilla Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China last month. Currently, the Chinese smartphone maker has not specified availability details of its siblings in the country.

According to 91Mobiles, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G price in India is tipped to start at Rs 39,990. As per a promotional poster, customers will be able to enjoy 10 percent cashback via banks like HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and ICICI Bank. The same sale offer applies to the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds that will also launch alongside Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. The poster further highlights that the smartphone features 65W fast charging support, similar to the Chinese variant.

Therefore, it is likely that the India models of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is same as the Chinese counterparts. To recall, the Reno 5 Pro 5G that was launched in China in December comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It also has up to 256GB onboard storage that cannot be expanded via a microSD card. Additionally, the smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and ships with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Its quad cameras at the back that are housed inside a rectangular module. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera housed in a hole-punch cutout placed at the top left corner of the screen.

Other features of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The smarphones's 12GB + 256GB option is available at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 42,700) in China.