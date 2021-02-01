Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Surpasses Sales Record Set by Predecessor With a 91% Growth in Sales

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India last month, on January 18. The smartphone came as the latest premium smartphone offering from the Chinese manufacturer. Now, Oppo has announced that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has surpassed the sales record set by its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. Oppo said that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G witnessed about 91 percent growth in sales across platforms, as compared to the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India.

Oppo India said that the Reno 5 Pro 5G has surpassed the sales of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro on e-commerce and has grown by 148 percent. The company said that Delhi, Odisha, Kolkata, and Bihar have been the top performing states with the highest sales volume of the product in the couple of weeks it has been in the market. Further Oppo said that the Astral Blue colour option is the most preferred colour from customers as 63 percent of the total demand came for this specific colour variant. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 35,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB model in India.

Commenting on the milestone, Oppo India's Chief Marketing Officer Damyant Khanoria said, “The Reno Series is the epitome of consumer centric innovation. With each generation of the Reno Series, we have experienced unprecedented growth. In Q320, it grew 50 percent and the Reno 5 Pro 5G has broken all records with a 91 percent growth in the launch week."

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G was launched in India last month and came powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000U chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and ships with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features quad cameras at the back, placed inside a rectangular module. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. There's also a 32-megapixel camera housed in a hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. As mentioned, the phone is said to be ideal for those who enjoy capturing videos on the go, especially online influencers. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, and it comes preloaded with dual-view video recording mode.

Other features of the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.