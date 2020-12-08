Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 Chipset, 50-MP Sony IMX-7 Camera Lens

The Oppo Reno 5 series is expected to launch on December 10 including the Oppo Reno 5 and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro. Last week, few of the Oppo Reno 5 series' key specifications, as well as pricing details had appeared on the China Telecom website. Now, a third supposed smartphone in the series, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has reportedly leaked, hinting at the smartphone's key specifications. Separately, another recent report talks about the specifications of the alleged Oppo Reno 5 4G.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ leak comes courtesy of a tipster going by the name WHYLAB on Weibo. According to him, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has a similar design to the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and the camera is where the main difference lies. The Weibo post said that that Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will have the world's first 50-megapixel Sony IMX-7 sensor as the primary shooter. Further, it says that the secondary camera on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a third 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Further, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is allegedly powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. In comparison, the vanilla Oppo Reno 5 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 765 5G SoC and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is said to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The tipster claims that Oppo will launch the smartphones on December 10.

Another tipster who goes by the name TheLeaks on Twitter has allegedly revealed the specifications of the 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 5. According to the tweet, the Oppo Reno 5 4G will sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The tipster also hints that the Oppo Reno 5 4G may come with a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Further, the smartphone is speculated to come with a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.