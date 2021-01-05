Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18, Will Pack MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC

Oppo will introduce the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on January 18, the Chinese smartphone company announced today. The upcoming smartphone features 5G connectivity and the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor. The Reno 5 Pro 5G was first unveiled alongside the vanilla Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China last month. Currently, the Chinese smartphone maker has not specified availability details of its siblings in the country.

Meanwhile, the India variant of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is expected to be the same as the China model, as noted from the teaser. To recall, the Reno 5 Pro 5G that was launched in China in December comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It also has up to 256GB onboard storage that cannot be expanded via a microSD card. Additionally, the smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and ships with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features quad cameras at the back that are housed inside a rectangular module. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera housed in a hole-punch cutout placed at the top left corner of the screen. Other features of the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The pricing details of the smartphone also remain unclear, though we have a fair idea by looking at its China pricings. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in China starts at at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 38,200) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. There's also a 12GB + 256GB option available at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 42,700). The phone has Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night colour options.