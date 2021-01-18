Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, Quad Cameras Launched in India: Priced at Rs 35,990

Oppo has finally launched the premium Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The device was first unveiled in China last month that packs the flagship 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The Chinese smartphone maker is touting the phone's video-recording capabilities that include AI Highlight Video feature to automatically detect the ambient light in a scene via both front and main rear cameras. Another notable feature of the smartphone is its 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 35,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB model. Customers can purchase the device in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour variants priced via Oppo offline and online channels and Flipkart, starting January 22. The company says that on the first three days of the sale, customers can purchase the smartphone from offline stores with 10 percent cashback applicable with credit and debits cards provided by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. This applies to both regular and EMI transactions. Customers with Bank of Baroda credit card can also enjoy Rs 2,500 cashback on EMI transaction. Moreover, Paytm users can avail 11 percent cashback on payment with their Paytm wallet.

In terms of design, the India variant of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is the same as the China model, launched last month. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) OLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and 8GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage cannot be expanded via a microSD card, though Oppo says that customers can enjoy additional 120GB of cloud service for 12 months which is applicable from the date of purchase. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and ships with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features quad cameras at the back, placed inside a rectangular module. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. There's also a 32-megapixel camera housed in a hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. As mentioned, the phone is said to be ideal for those who enjoy capturing videos on the go, especially online influencers. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, and it comes preloaded with dual-view video recording mode.

Other features of the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.