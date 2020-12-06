Oppo Reno 5 Series Key Specifications and Pricing Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch

The Oppo Reno 5 series is said to be releasing on December 10, and ahead of its expected launch, the key specifications, as well as pricing details, have appeared on the China Telecom website. According to two separate listings, the series includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. The two models are said to be offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. Additionally, both Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro are expected to pack quad rear cameras and support 65W fast charging.

As per the information available on China Telecom website, the Oppo Reno 5 price will start at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,200) for the base 8GB + 128GB while its 12GB + 256GB variant will come with a price tag of CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 41,800). The Pro model price will reportedly be priced at CNY 3,899 (approx Rs 44,000) and CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,00) for the same storage options.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 5 5G is said to measure 159.1x73.4x7.9mm and weigh 180 grams. The smartphone will reportedly feature a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display, a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other rumoured features include USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, Android 11 out-of-the-box, 5G, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The specifications on the Oppo Reno 5 5G Pro are similar to the vanilla model, except for a larger 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. The phone will reportedly measure 159.7x73.2x7.6mm and weigh 175 grams. The website further indicates that the connectivity options and battery features remain the same as the Oppo Reno 5. Both the smartphones might also come with sensors such as ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, altitude sensor, and proximity sensor. The new Reno 5 series is expected to first launch in China on December 10 followed by their global launch next year.