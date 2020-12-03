Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch as Company's 'Star Diamond Rejuvenation Series' on Dec 10

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo may launch its Reno 5 smartphone on December 10. The company has allegedly teased the Oppo Reno 5 on Chinese micro blogging platform Weibo. In the teaser, Oppo has said that its "Star Diamond Rejuvenation series" will debut on December 10. The 'Start Diamond Rejuvenation Series' is being speculated to be the Oppo Reno 5 series including the Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus. In another development, a tipster has shared an image of the three Oppo Reno 5 series smartphones. Furthermore, another tipster has hinted at what the Oppo Reno 5 series' back panel may look like.

On the Weibo post, Oppo said that its 'Star Diamond Rejuventaion series' will debut on December 10. This does not explicitly mean that this is the Reno 5 series, reports have suggested that the Chinese manufacturer will bring the Reno 5 series somewhere around that time itself. The Weibo post is accompanied by a short clip, which also doesn't indicate if it will be the Reno 5 series or not. Apart from the Oppo teaser, known tipster Digital Chat Station also shared an image on Weibo, which showed the three Oppo REno 5 series smartphones with their front panels. Two of the phones have curved displays while the third has a flat display. It is being speculated that the two with a curved display are the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Pro Plus models. All the three smartphones have hole-punch cutouts for the front camera, according to Digital Chat Station's renders.

Furter, another tipster going by the name Sanyi Life shared an image of the Oppo Reno 5 back panel on Weibo. Sanyi Life also shared a couple of specifications, saying that the Oppo Reno 5 series may be powered by a Qualcomm SNapdragon 765 5G chipset and may come with the company's super-fast 65W fast charging technology.

The Oppo Reno 5 series has been a part of the rumour mill since a while, and it is not surprising that a lot of the specifications have been leaked in the recent past. The Oppo Reno 5 is said to come with a 6.43-inch screen, while the Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro Plus are expected to come with a 6.55-inch display. The Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro are said to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus, on the other hand, may come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The Pro Plus variant of the Oppo Reno 5 could also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.