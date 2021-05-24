Oppo Reno 5A With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specs and More

Oppo has refreshed its Oppo Reno 5 series with the new Oppo Reno 5A, days before the launch of the next-generation Oppo Reno 6 series. The new Oppo smartphone features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to mid-budget smartphones. The same Qualcomm processor is used to power OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro, and vanilla Oppo Reno 5 5G. The Oppo Reno 5 looks similar to its siblings Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro, though its rear camera module adopts a black colour finish instead of the same body colour. The phone comes with a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. Currently, it is available in Japan, and the pricing details remain unclear. Its global availability details are also yet to be revealed. In India, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G’s price starts at Rs 35,990.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno sports 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LTPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and has 405ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device even supports USB OTG that allows users to transfer files to an external storage directly from the phone. The Oppo Reno 5A’s quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel shooters. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as night view, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse, panorama, text scanner, microscope, and more.

Other notable features of the Oppo Reno 5A include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It carries a 4,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Oppo will launch the next-generation Oppo Reno 6 series on May 27 in China.

