Oppo has refreshed the Oppo Reno 6 series with the 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 6. The new smartphone sits with the existing models from the series that include Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G, and Oppo Reno 6Z 5G. In terms of the design, the Reno 6 4G looks similar to its Reno 6 Pro 5G sibling with quad rear cameras at the back and a hole-punch display. Under the hood, we now get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC instead of MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset on the 5G model. Notably, the Reno 6 Pro+ 5G model ships with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 6 4G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 410ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of max brightness - same as the regular Oppo Reno 6 5G. As mentioned, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage under the hood. Customers can also expand the internal storage via a microSD card. The Oppo Reno 6 4G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. Its quad rear camera module looks similar to the Reno 6 Pro 5G that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Oppo Reno 6 4G features a 44-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera records full-HD video at 30fps.

Other notable features of the Oppo Reno 6 4G include a dual-SIM card slot (nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 4,310mAh battery with a 50W Flash Charge Vooc 4.0. Lastly, the Oppo Reno 6 4G carries a price tag of IDR 5,199,000 (approx Rs 26,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is available in Indonesia in Stellar Black and Aurora colour options, and the India-specific details remain unclear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here