Oppo Reno 6, 6 Pro and 6 Pro Plus Design and Specifications Tipped Ahead of May 27 Launch

The Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ have made their way to Chinese e-commerce sites ahead of the official launch on May 27 in China. All three smartphones are listed in two storage configurations and at least two colour options. As per the listings, it appears the trio will come with the same display size but differences in the camera system. Notably, the Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ are all said to support at least 65W of fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The vanilla model featured on both JD and Suning, while the Pro and Pro Plus models appeared on the latter. As their names suggest, the phones will succeed the Oppo Reno 5 series that includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 5 4G, 5G model, Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 Pro Plus, and Reno 5 Lite.

Starting with the vanilla Oppo Reno 6, the smartphone is said to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. The triple rear camera system may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, while at the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies. The processor maker remains unclear, but the phone is listed in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB and three colour options of Summer Hurami (grey), Night Sea (black), and Galaxy into dream (blue). Whereas, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is expected to come in the same storage configurations and colour options as the vanilla Oppo Reno 6. According to the Suning listing, the phone features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate but with a quad rear camera setup. The listing states that the rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and the selfie shooter is expected to be the same as the vanilla model. Notably, a TENAA listed had highlighted that the Oppo Reno 6 Pro would pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is also said to carry similar specifications as the vanilla and Pro variants; however, it appears that the quad rear camera system will headline a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. The phone looks quite similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro, as per the alleged photos. It has been listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 65W fast charging, and 90Hz refresh rate. Its colour options are listed as Summer Hurami and Moon Sea (Grey).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here