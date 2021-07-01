Oppo will officially launch the Oppo Reno 6 series in India on July 14 at 3 PM IST. The upcoming smartphone series that includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G will retail via Flipkart, a dedicated micro-site reveals. Both phones debuted in China in May 2021 along with an Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus and carry a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The promotional poster on Flipkart indicates that the India-specific variant will be the same as the China variant. It is unclear whether the sale on the new smartphones will begin on the launch day itself. It also appears that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus won’t launch in India yet.

To recall, the China variant of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it carries MediaTeks flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The quad rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and black and white photography. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and its price starts at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 39,800) for 8GB + 128GB storage model.

On the other hand, the regular Oppo Reno 6 comes with a relatively smaller 6.43-inch Full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It packs a triple rear camera setup, unlike quad-cameras on Reno 6 Pro. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and at the front, users get the same 32-megapixel selfie camera. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. Its price starts at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model.

