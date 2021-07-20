Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G To Go On Sale In India Today: Price, Specifications & More

Chinse smartphone maker Oppo recently launched its Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is now set to go on sale for the first time in the country today. The smartphone has been up for pre-orders since its launch last week and will go on sale for the first time today via multiple retailers including Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo’s online store, and other retailers. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs 39,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and comes in two colours - Aurora and Stellar Black.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and an additional 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G sports a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone features Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone was launched alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno 6 5G, which comes with a MediaTek 900 SoC, triple cameras, a 4,300mAh battery and more.

