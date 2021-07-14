Oppo has launched its latest smartphones - the Oppo Reno 6 and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G-enabled smartphones in India. The Oppo Reno 6 has been priced at Rs 29,990, while the Oppo Reno 6 Pro has been priced at Rs 39,990 in India and will be sold via Flipkart and Oppo India E-store. The Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro have been launchd in two colour options - Stellar Black and Aurora. The Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro come with MediaTek processors, 65W fast charging, and a 90Hz display, along with other features. The smartphones also come with Oppo’s RAM expansion technology where users can use spare internal storage on their smartphones to increase the RAM of their Oppo Reno 6 series smartphone.

The Oppo Reno 6 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. There is a triple rear camera on the Oppo Reno 6 5G that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Up front, the Oppo Reno 6 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone also comes with up to 5GB of expandable RAM, meaning users can increase the RAM till up to 13GB, using 5GB of spare ROM from their Oppo Reno 6 smartphone.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Up front, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro uses the same 32-megapixel selfie shooter as the Oppo Reno 6. Users of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro can expand their RAM by up to 7GB, as against the 5GB limit in the Oppo Reno 6 smartphone.

