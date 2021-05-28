Oppo Reno 6 Series With 32MP Front Camera, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specs and More

Oppo has launched Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ in China that succeed the Oppo Reno 5 series. The smartphones look quite similar to each other, though the Pro models feature quad rear cameras while the regular Reno 6 carries a triple camera setup. All devices pack a 32-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies. Oppo is yet to share the phones’ availability details for the Indian market; however, a report by Techradar claims that the Oppo Reno 6 series will debut in India at the end of July.

Starting with the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, the premium smartphone sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 92.1 screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC designed for affordable flagships paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. At the back, there are quad rear cameras housed inside a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. There is also a 4,500mAh battery on the Reno 6 Pro+ with 65W fast charging support. Its price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and goes up to CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 51,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The mid-tier Oppo Reno 6 Pro also features a similar 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with the same 90Hz refresh rate 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Instead of a Qualcomm chipset, it comes with MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The quad rear camera module design is slightly different from the Pro+ model that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and black and white photography. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter, like the Pro+ model. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and its price starts at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 39,800) for 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Lastly, the regular Oppo Reno 6 comes with a relatively smaller 6.43-inch Full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It also packs a triple rear camera setup unlike quad-cams on Reno 6 Pro and Pro+. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and at the front, users get the same 32-megapixel selfie camera. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. Its price starts at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, and goes up to CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

