Oppo has refreshed the Oppo Reno 6 series with the new Oppo Reno 6Z 5G. The latest Reno 6 smartphone looks similar to Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G phones that recently debuted in India. The Oppo Reno 6Z 5G bears closer similarities to the vanilla Oppo Reno 6 5G in terms of size and battery capacity. Since it’s a toned-down version, users will get a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC and 30W of fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6Z 5G is currently available in Thailand, and Oppo is yet to share its global availability details.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno 6Z 5G sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 409ppi pixel density, and 800 nits of peak brightness. Similar to other Reno 6 phones, there’s a hole-punch cutout at the top left that carries the single selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with the ARM G57 MC3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The same chipset powers mid-rangers like Vivo V21 5G and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. It also supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Oppo Reno 6Z carries a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as automatic face detection, face beauty mode, auto timer, system phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and more. Other notable features on the Oppo Reno 6Z 5G include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as a Face-unlock feature. There’s a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

The Oppo Reno 6Z 5G carries a price tag of THB 12,990 (roughly Rs 29,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, and customers can choose between Aurora and Stellar Black colour options.

