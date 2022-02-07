Oppo Reno 7 Pro First Sale In India On February 8: Check Flipkart Sale, Launch Offers

Oppo Reno 7 Pro first sale in India is slated for midnight February 8. The latest Reno flagship phone from the company made its debut in the country along with the regular Reno 7 variant. The device comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, packs an AMOLED display and gets MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC for performance with 12GB RAM on board.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in India and sale offers

Oppo Reno 7 Pro has launched in India for Rs 39,999 which gets you the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colour options in the country. Oppo is bringing the phone to buyers on Flipkart starting 12AM midnight. You can avail special no-cost EMIs starting from Rs 6,667, which also includes 10 percent instant discount if you buy the phone using Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered Bank cards. That’s not all, Oppo Reno 7 Pro buyers get the Oppo Enco M32 earphones worth Rs 1,399 bundled with their purchase.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display which supports Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM. Oppo has only offered the 256GB storage model in the country, which is not expandable. The phone runs on ColorOS version built over the Android 12 operating system.

For imaging purposes, Oppo Reno 7 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel snapper which lets you take selfies and video calls.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes loaded with a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging via USB Type C interface.

