Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 And Reno 7 SE Design, Key Specs Surface Online Ahead of November 25 Launch

Oppo is seemingly planning to launch its new-gen Reno-smartphones, namely Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and a toned-down Oppo Reno 7 SE in China on November 25. Ahead of the official announcement, the new smartphones have made their way into the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com highlighting the design as well as key specifications. The successor of the Oppo Reno 6 series may come to other markets following the China launch, but that may still take some time. The company launched Oppo Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G in India in July this year.

The renders show a distinct camera module on Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE - inspired by Honor P50. Starting with the Oppo Reno 7, the phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The chipset may come paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. We may also see a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the other hand, the more premium Oppo Reno 7 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. We may also see a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. At the front, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will reportedly come to a 32-megapixel for selfies. Other features include a USB Type-C port, 5G connectivity, GPS, and dual-SIM slots. The 4,500mAh battery unit is rated to support 65W fast charging.

Lastly, the toned Oppo Reno 7 SE may look similar to the Oppo Reno 7 and come with the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Oppo is said to bring two storage variants of Oppo Reno 7 SE with a 4,300mAh battery. The pricing details of all the new Oppo Reno 7 phones remain unclear at the moment and we’ll learn on the day of the launch.

