Oppo Reno 7 Series Launching On February 4: How To Watch Launch Event And What To Expect

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno 7 series in India on Friday, February 4. The Oppo Reno 7 series will include the Oppo Reno 7 5G, the Reno 7 Pro 5G, and the company is also scheduled to launch its latest Oppo Watch Free smartwatch alongside the latest Oppo Reno 7 series. Leading up to the launch, Oppo has been teasing few features of the Oppo Reno 7 series. The company had earlier hinted at the camera features of the smartphones, along with the presence of a MediaTek processor, the slim profile, and much more. With less than a day to go for the Oppo Reno 7 series’ India launch, let us take a look at when and where to watch the virtual launch event live.

HOW AND WHERE TO WATCH OPPO RENO 7 LAUNCH

As expected, the launch event will be livestreamed virtually. The event will begin at 12PM IST onwards on Friday, February 4, 2022 and will be livestreamed on the company’s official India YouTube channel. Readers can also watch the Oppo Reno 7 series launch event in the video embedded below this paragraph. The Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones and the Oppo Watch Free will be sold via Flipkart upon launch, according to the teasers shared by the company and the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform.

OPPO RENO 7 SERIES EXPECTED PRICE AND SPECIFICATIONS

According to a recent report, the Oppo Reno 7 series may be priced at around Rs 29,990 onwards for the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G, while the Oppo Reno 7 Pro may be priced at Rs 39,990.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and will come with a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is said to come with the world’s “most sensitive front image sensor." This will be a Sony IMX709 sensor with a 32-megapixel resolution. There will also be a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary rear camera on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G.

The Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China last year, and while the exact specifications of the smartphones are not known yet, it is said to come with similar specifications as the China models.

