CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Quad#Weather
Home » News » Tech » Oppo Reno 8 Series Launched With First Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Smartphone: Prices, Specs And More
2-MIN READ

Oppo Reno 8 Series Launched With First Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Smartphone: Prices, Specs And More

The Oppo Reno 8 series has been launched in China, and it is expected to be launched in other markets soon. (Image Credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 8 series has been launched in China, and it is expected to be launched in other markets soon. (Image Credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 8 series has only been announced in China as of now. It is not known when the smartphones will be launched in India.

Tech Desk

Smartphone maker Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones that includes the Oppo Reno 8, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the series comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Price

In terms of price, the Oppo Reno 8 has been priced at CNY 2,499 onwards (roughly Rs 29,100) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 8 has been priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,428). Further, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro has been priced at CNY CNY 2,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 40,700) for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, on the other hand, has been priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

ALSO READ: Oppo F21 Pro Review: Should You Buy This Oppo Smartphone Under Rs 25000?

Oppo Reno 8 Series Specifications

The vanilla Oppo Reno 8 smartphone has been launched with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displlay with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera that has a 50-megapixel main shooter, two 2-megapixel sensors, and a 32-megapixel front shooter.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel primary shooter.

ALSO READ: OPPO India, Microsoft Launch Startup Competition, Winners Stands Chance to Win $1,50,000

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, which is the top-spec variant, comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ comes powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset pairied with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ comes with a similar 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags
first published:May 24, 2022, 10:28 IST