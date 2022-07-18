Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Paid Air, Enco X2 TWS India Launch Today: How To Watch Event And What To Expect

Oppo is all set to launch its latest smartphones, the Oppo Reno 8 series alongside the Oppo Pad Air and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The Oppo Reno 8 series will include the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The smartphones will be launched as the successors to the Oppo Reno 7 series, and will come as mid-range offerings from the brand. With just a few hours to go for Oppo’s big launch, let us take a look at where and how to watch the event live and what to expect from the Oppo Reno 8 series.

HOW TO WATCH OPPO RENO 8 LAUNCH LIVE

The Oppo Reno 8 series will be launched today (July 18) at 6PM IST. The event, where Oppo will launch the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Pad Air, and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and Oppo‘s Facebook page. Alternatively, users can watch the livestream live in the video embedded below this paragraph.

OPPO RENO 8 SERIES: WHAT TO EXPECT

The Oppo Reno 8 series has been teased on multiple occasions by the company in India. The Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with MediaTek processors, along with a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo Reno 8 series will also come with 80W fast charging for both the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. The Oppo Reno 8 series has already been launched in China, but the Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in China, making it the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest mid-range processor.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, according to reports, will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset paired with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0. The Oppo Reno 8, on the other hand, is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

OPPO PAD AIR: WHAT TO EXPECT

The Oppo Pad Air, Oppo’s first tablet to make it to the Indian market. Now, details of the Oppo Pad Air’s India model remain unclear, but the Android-based tablet was launched in China earlier this year. The Oppo Pad Air in India will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM along with an AI system booster. The Oppo Pad Air will also come with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification, and will run on Android 12.

The Oppo Pad Air will also come with support for a stylus, and users will be able to purchase a smart stylus pen designed by Oppo that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

OPPO ENCO X2: WHAT TO EXPECT

Oppo will also launch the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series. The Oppo Enco X2 will be flagship TWS earbuds from the smartphone maker and will come with Active Noise Cancellation, and a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and play back audio efficiently. The Oppo Enco X2 will support 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation, which the company is claiming to be “segment best.”

