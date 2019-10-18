Oppo Reno Ace Sold-Out Within Minutes in China: Reports
The Oppo Reno Ace has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, and 6.5-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Oppo Reno Ace (Source: Moneycontrol)
Oppo’s latest flagship smartphone, the Reno Ace, was sold out within minutes of being made available for sale in China. The number of units sold, however, couldn’t be ascertained. The phone was officially launched on 10 October, with the first sale scheduled for 16 October through the official Oppo Mall, Jingdong, Tmall, and Suning Tesco. The Oppo Reno Ace prices in China start at CNY 3,199 (~Rs 32,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,399 (~Rs 34,000). The top-end 12GB + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,799 (~Rs 38,000).
The Oppo Reno Ace runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo has also integrated its proprietary 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology on the phone, giving it the ability to fully charge the built-in 4,000mAh battery in merely 30 minutes.
The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and also includes the in-house Touch Boost 2.0 technology that is claimed to enhance the touch experience. In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno Ace has a quad rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The Oppo Reno Ace offers a list of connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
