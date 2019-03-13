Oppo Reno Could Launch With Snapdragon 855, 10x Lossless Zoom Camera

Last month we heard that Chinese smartphone maker Oppo would release a smartphone this year with a 10X lossless zoom camera. The company has announced a new smartphone brand called ‘Reno’ which will be launching next month with this new piece of tech.According to a post on Chinese social network Weibo, Oppo Vice President Shen Yiren has shared some of the specifications that we can expect on the first Oppo Reno smartphone -Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 10X zoom and a 4,065 mAh battery.At first, the new brand seemed to be targeted at the youth since the logo has some peppy colours. However, considering the high-end specifications and the advanced camera mechanism with the 10X optical zoom suggests otherwise. We don’t know if this phone will come with 5G connectivity or how the display will look like or what kind of resolution it will have.The only thing we do know is that the company will reveal the device on April 10 in China. Oppo’s Global PR has also started teasing the smartphone on Twitter, so it is definitely not going to be China-exclusive and would make its way to other markets.Back at Mobile World Congress, Oppo had announced that the phone will have a triple-lens camera structure including a 48-megapixel main camera, 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. "With all the three lenses we can cover broad focal lengths of 16 mm-160 mm which make up our 10x lossless zoom," said Chuck Wang, Product Manager, Oppo. "How did we fit it in a smartphone? We developed a periscopic module that is structured in a horizontal organisation. This reduces the thickness of the lens, resulting in a camera module only 6.76 mm thick," he said.