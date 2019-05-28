Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Launched in India, Priced up to Rs 49,990

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition smartphones in India, after much speculations and leaks across the internet. The two smartphones have introduced a new portfolio of devices under Oppo's umbrella in India, and will cater to the premium and flagship segments of the market, along with strategic pricing. At their present prices, the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition smartphones will directly rival the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, which were recently launched in India as well. Interestingly, both Oppo and OnePlus are owned by Chinese technology conglomerate BBK Electronics, and will cater to the same segment of the market in India that has been seeing an increasing amount of traction of late. Here's how the two devices shape up.The highlight feature of the Reno flagship is the 10x lossless optical zoom element. The rear camera setup is powered by the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary image sensor, paired with an f/1.7 lens. This is supplemented by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor behind the periscopic lens that provides optical zoom equivalent of 16-160mm. This is further combined with dual optical stabilisation to minimise vibrations, as well as a three-mic setup to produce stereo audio and audio zoom features in video recording.Another innovative factor about the smartphone is its oblique pop-out 'Shark Fin' panel that houses the 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, while the rear setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The smartphone features 4K video recording at 60fps, HDR imaging, noise reduction, and two AI-driven modes -- Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and a standalone Portrait Mode.Other specifications of the Reno 10x Zoom Edition include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 inside, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (respectively), a 6.6-inch AMOLED display without any notch and super thin bezels, as well as 3D curved glass for aesthetics and protection. The smartphone gets a USB-C port, and a 4,065mAh battery with Oppo's patented VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The device is 9.3mm thick, and weighs 210g.The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom price in India is Rs 39,990 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 49,990 (8GB + 256GB). Both the variants can be pre-ordered from today on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal and Oppo's own online store. Its sale begins on June 7.The standard variant of the Oppo Reno is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It gets a slightly smaller, 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, and the same Shark Fin pop-out mechanism storing the same front camera as its more expensive brethren. To the rear, the imaging setup comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 image sensor with f/1.7 lens, and a 5-megapixel secondary depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 lens.The Reno houses a smaller, 3,765mAh battery pack with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It measures 9mm in thickness, and weighs 185g. The Reno is priced at Rs 32,990 in India. Like the 10x Zoom Edition, the Oppo Reno can be pre-ordered today, and can be bought onward of June 7.