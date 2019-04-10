Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom Edition Go Official With Shark-Fin Selfie Camera

After numerous rumours, Oppo has finally announced the first handset under its newly announced sub-brand Reno. The new Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom edition were just showcased in China and feature panoramic AMOLED displays that stretch all across the front, with a Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Another unique feature on the phones is the pop-up selfie camera which has a shark-fin styling and can fire up in just 0.8 seconds. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition as the name suggests features a triple rear camera setup with one of the cameras having a periscope telephoto lens for up to 10x zoom.The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is said to be TUV Rheinland certified and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage respectively.Optics include a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.7 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens. According to the company, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers 16-160mm full focal length coverage enabling 10x lossless optical zoom. The handset also offers dual OIS, noise reduction, HDR, and artificial intelligence (AI) based night portrait mode. The front camera, that pops out at an angle from the top, comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Rest of the features include a 4,065mAh battery, VOOC 3.0 Fast charging, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.The Oppo Reno, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. There is 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options, while connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. As for the photography capabilities, there is a similar 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The same unique angular pop-up selfie camera is present on this version as well.Both the handsets will ship with ColorOS 6 based on Android 9.0 Pie and are said to include Breeno Assistant which offers screen and voice recognition and multi-modal interactions. There is Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos support, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Game Boost 2.0 acceleration engine with Frame Boost and Touch Boost acceleration, a 3D curved glass protection, and an O-Dot ceramic point at the back to slightly lift the camera when placed on a flat surface.The Oppo Reno pricing in China starts at CNY 2,999 (Rs 31,000 approx) and will be available in Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple colour options. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 41,200 approx) and will be offered in Extreme Night Black and Fog Sea Green colours.