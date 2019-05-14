Take the pledge to vote

Oppo Reno Series With 10X Zoom Camera to Launch in India on May 28: Here Are The Details

The Oppo Reno series will target young trendsetters with a passion for self-expression and imagining the unimaginable.

IANS

Updated:May 14, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed that it will be introducing the Reno series in India on May 28. It will be will be available in all markets where the company operates, according to the company. "After receiving tremendous appreciation at the recent launches in China and Europe, OPPO Reno is set to make its way to India," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Reno series will target "young trendsetters with a passion for self-expression and imagining the unimaginable. As the epitome of OPPO's creative vision, Reno will serve as the catalyst for its smartphone development in India for the next 10 years," it said. OPPO said it has also crafted a new brand imagery that reveals a much simpler, symmetrical logo.

"With characteristic OPPO curves, the new logo is distinctive yet elegant and offers a design, which leaves ample, room for imagination," the company said.
