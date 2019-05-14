English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo Reno Series With 10X Zoom Camera to Launch in India on May 28: Here Are The Details
The Oppo Reno series will target young trendsetters with a passion for self-expression and imagining the unimaginable.
OPPO Reno series to Launch on May 28 in India: Here Are The Details
Loading...
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed that it will be introducing the Reno series in India on May 28. It will be will be available in all markets where the company operates, according to the company. "After receiving tremendous appreciation at the recent launches in China and Europe, OPPO Reno is set to make its way to India," the company said in a statement on Monday.
The Reno series will target "young trendsetters with a passion for self-expression and imagining the unimaginable. As the epitome of OPPO's creative vision, Reno will serve as the catalyst for its smartphone development in India for the next 10 years," it said. OPPO said it has also crafted a new brand imagery that reveals a much simpler, symmetrical logo.
"With characteristic OPPO curves, the new logo is distinctive yet elegant and offers a design, which leaves ample, room for imagination," the company said.
The Reno series will target "young trendsetters with a passion for self-expression and imagining the unimaginable. As the epitome of OPPO's creative vision, Reno will serve as the catalyst for its smartphone development in India for the next 10 years," it said. OPPO said it has also crafted a new brand imagery that reveals a much simpler, symmetrical logo.
"With characteristic OPPO curves, the new logo is distinctive yet elegant and offers a design, which leaves ample, room for imagination," the company said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
- Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video
- The World’s Smallest Pixels Have a Heart Made of Gold
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results