Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G Could be the Thinnest Phone Yet in its Price Segment

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo had just recently announced that it will soon be unveiling its first dual-mode 5G phone. And now, the company has released the first glimpse of the Reno3 Pro 5G, while also giving away some key details. Oppo’s vice president and president of global marketing, Brian Shen, shared an image of Reno3 Pro 5G phone on Twitter, along with some text that read, “The first look at OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G, it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in its price segment.”

The image of the smartphone showed that Reno3 Pro 5G will feature a curved edge display with a slim bezel on the top. The top-left corner of the phone is hidden in the image, so it isn’t yet clear whether the phone will have a punch-hole display or a notch-less screen. A power button is visible on the right-hand side of the phone with a blue accent that appears to house an LED to serve as a notification light. In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

The phone might boast of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. It is expected to run on an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 processor. In terms of optics, it could have a quad rear camera set-up comprising a 60-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G may come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

