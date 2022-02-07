Oppo Reno7 Vs Oppo Reno7 Pro: Which Smartphone Is A Better Buy

Oppo launched the new Reno7 series in India recently. The successor to Reno6 includes two devices for buyers; Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. Both the phones offer varied features, hardware and cater to a different price segment. Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro look to compete in a highly populated mid-range segment in the country, where the likes of OnePlus, Realme, iQOO and Xiaomi have their products lined up for buyers. So, what do the new Reno phones bring to the table, and how is the Reno 7 different from the Reno 7 Pro? Here is a detailed comparison between the two new Oppo Reno 7 phones in the market.

Oppo Reno 7 vs Reno 7 Pro: Price in India

Oppo Reno 7 is priced at Rs 28,999 in the market, which gets you the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. While the Reno 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999 which offers 12GB RAM with 256GB storage to the buyer. Oppo India has launched both the Reno 7 devices in black and blue colours in the market.

Oppo Reno 7 vs Reno 7 Pro: Display

Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and offers 800 nits peak brightness. The Reno 7 Pro model sports a larger 6.55-inch AMOLED display which also gets Full HD+ screen resolution, 920 nits peak brightness and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The Corning Gorilla Glass layer is provided for additional durability. You can clearly see the difference between the regular and the Pro variant.

Oppo Reno 7 vs Reno 7 Pro: Performance

The next main thing people want to check is the hardware on offer. The basic specifications of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro includes MediaTek Dimensity chipset, high-powered RAM, and lots of storage. Reno 7 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 900, while the Reno 7 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM, respectively. While both the devices support 256GB internal storage, only Reno 7 lets you expand the space further, thanks to the external card slot.

It’s unlikely that you will face any performance issues with these two Dimensity SoCs on board. However, for what it is worth, both Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro definitely seem priced on the higher side in the current market.

Both these devices pack a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology. You can also use the phones to charge other devices like wireless earbuds thanks to support for reverse charging.

Oppo Reno 7 vs Reno 7 Pro: Camera

Oppo has traditionally focused on cameras with its smartphones, and the Reno 7 benefits from a similar trend. Reno 7 gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Smartphone Review: Reliable All-rounder With 120W SUPER FAST Charging

Oppo Reno 7 Pro also carries a triple rear camera module, but with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that produces good-quality low-light photography. The other two sensors are the same 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel depth like the Reno 7. Even on the front, you get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies, video calls and more. We haven’t tried the cameras on both the devices yet, so it would be hard to tell its quality and performance. Stay tuned for our detailed review for the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.